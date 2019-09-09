Can't pass direction to limit Ravan effigies in Delhi: HC

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea that had sought to limit the number of effigies of Ravan or others to be burnt in the national capital on the eve of Dussehra, saying a policy on this is to be drafted by the Centre and not by the court. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said it has heard the counsel for both the sides and looked into the facts and circumstances of the case, but it sees "no reason" to entertain this writ petition and issue directions to the respondents to frame policy.

If any policy is to be drafted by the respondents for the purpose as stated in this writ petition, they are at liberty to frame such a policy, the court said. "We see no reason to frame such a policy and to give any directions to the respondents for the purposes," it added.

The court was hearing a plea by Krityanand Kumar Rai, who had sought directions to frame a policy to limit the number of effigies of Ravan or others which will be burnt in Delhi on Dussehra in October this year. Rai said limiting the number of effigies was necessary to protect life and health of citizens.

