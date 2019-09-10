Three dead, one injured in shooting in Dutch city of Dordrecht - ANP news

Three people were killed and a fourth seriously injured in a shooting at a home in the Dutch city of Dordrecht on Monday evening, news agency ANP reported. Dutch newspaper de Telegraaf, which cited sources involved in the investigation, said a policeman had shot and killed family members before taking his own life.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

