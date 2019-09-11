International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK raised concerns with Iran over detained dual nationals - statement

Reuters London
Updated: 11-09-2019 16:39 IST
UK raised concerns with Iran over detained dual nationals - statement

Image Credit: Flickr

British foreign minister Dominic Raab raised concerns about the number of dual-nationality Britons detained in Iran and the conditions in which they were being held, a foreign office statement said on Wednesday.

"The Foreign Secretary met the Iranian Ambassador this morning and raised serious concerns about the number of dual national citizens detained by Iran and their conditions of detention," the Foreign Office statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019