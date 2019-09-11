Three sentenced to life for killing Mumbai man during altercation

Three persons were given life sentence by a court here on Wednesday for the murder of a 20-year-old man during a street quarrel in 2015. Aamol Guhe, Vishal Atkale and Avinash Ambedkar were found guilty under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

Additional Sessions Judge K S Hore acquitted five others for want of evidence. Shivanand Mishra, Iftekar Ansari, Jaypal Suryavanshi, Vikash Gadve and Siddharth Javras were the ones who were acquitted.

As per the prosecution, the incident took place in February 2015. Afzal Iliyas Beg, the victim, allegedly abused the accused when they were heading for a temple in Kurar area here.

There was an altercation, during which Beg was repeatedly hit with a paver block (a heavy cement tile) on the head, causing his death. The prosecution examined 24 witness, including the victim's father, during the trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)