Locals clash with police over a traffic violation in Patna

A scuffle broke out between local residents and police in Patna on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. The altercation reportedly broke out when police tried to stop 2 people who violated traffic rules.

A senior official has said, "two people had an altercation with police when asked for fine. As per initial questioning, it has been found that they violated traffic rules. They didn't stop when asked to stop by police"

There have been widespread debate over the newly-announced hefty fines for traffic violations which were notified last month as a part of provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. The law was implemented in several states from September 1 and several people have been coughed up hefty fines for traffic violations in many parts of the country.

But a few states like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh have denied imposing new traffic rules while Gujarat has implemented it but with reduced fines for violation of traffic rules.