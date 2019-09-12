EU would respond positively to British move on Brexit - Ireland

The European Union would respond positively if the British government shifts its position in Brexit talks in the coming weeks, Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday. "I hope in the coming weeks that we can see a change in the British position and negotiation, which I think the EU will respond to positively in that we will try and find a middle-ground position that will work for the UK" and the EU, Coveney told journalists at a meeting of his Fine Gael party.

At the moment there are "significant gaps" between British proposals and what Ireland and the EU would consider, he said, but added that the looming threat of a no-deal Brexit might help make the British debate "more honest".

