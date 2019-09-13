Congress leader D K Shivakumar produced before court

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court on Friday on expiry of his 9-day custodial interrogation. Shivakumar, arrested on the night of September 3, was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

The court had on September 4 sent him in ED custody till today. The ED had last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

