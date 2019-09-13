International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Congress leader D K Shivakumar produced before court

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 13-09-2019 16:19 IST
Congress leader D K Shivakumar produced before court

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court on Friday on expiry of his 9-day custodial interrogation. Shivakumar, arrested on the night of September 3, was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

The court had on September 4 sent him in ED custody till today. The ED had last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019