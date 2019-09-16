DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 16

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

------------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 ** ANKARA – Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar meets with his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami in Ankara. ** KYIV – Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova will visit Ukraine and hold a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his counterparts from Greece and the Republic of Moldova, Nikos Dendias and Nicolae Popescu, speak to reporters on "current issues," possibly on Iran - 0800 GMT. ** LUXEMBOURG - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker over lunch in Luxembourg. Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, will join the working lunch - 0930 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks Brexit with the European Union's chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker - 1100 GMT. ** VIENNA - Japanese Princess Kako of Akishino to visit Vienna to mark 150th anniversary of Japan's diplomatic ties with Austria - 1200 GMT. ** LUXEMBOURG - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to meet Luxembourgish Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and hold a joint news conference - 1200 GMT. TOKYO – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will make a five-day visit to Japan from Wednesday and meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (to 16 Sep). WASHINGTON DC – Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa will make an official visit to the United States & meet with President Donald Trump.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets Maltese President George Vella - 0930 GMT. LJUBLJANA - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind visits Slovenia and meets his counterpart Borut Pahor (to Sept. 17) MOSCOW - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will pay an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (to Sept. 18) LONDON - Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party host their annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth. ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts a summit with the leaders of Russia and Iran. VIENNA - 63rd IAEA General Conference (to Sept. 20).

DUBLIN – Irish Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe to address an event on "Brexit, the Irish Economy and the Future of European Fintech" at Dublin City University's (DCU) Brexit Institute. - 1100 GMT. BANGKOK - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) (to Sept. 19). BRUSSELS - General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 ** BRUSSELS - Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi meets Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde as part of an official visit to Belgium - 0900 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Jordan's King Abdullah hold a joint news conference in Berlin after discussing regional and economic issues, and bilateral relations - 1115 GMT.

BEIJING - Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid will pay an official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (to Sept. 21) ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election.

NEW YORK, U.S. - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends U.N. General assembly in New York. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 ** STRASBOURG, France - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the plenary of the European Parliament on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union - 0700 GMT. TOKYO – Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand and her partner, will pay an Official Working Visit to Japan (to Sep 21).

ROME - French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Rome to meet Italian President Mattarella and hold a working dinner with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold a news conference ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

RIYADH - Euromoney GCC Financial Forum 2019, a finance conference with speakers including Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey, Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, senior bankers, CEOs of major corporates and banks (to Sept. 19). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 ** DELHI – President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga will pay a state visit India (to Sept 23). BEIJING – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi will pay an official visit to China (to Sept. 23) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

PARIS - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House for an official visit and state dinner. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 WASHINGTON – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US (to Sep 27).

MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

HOUSTON, TX - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks to the Indian community at an event in Houston, Texas - 1500 GMT. NEW YORK - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits New York for the UN General Assembly and plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria and other issues including weapons purchases (to Sept. 25).

NEW YORK - French President Emmanuel Macron to host One Planet Summit in New York ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. HELSINKI - Informal meeting of agriculture ministers (to Sept. 24). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 ** New York - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits New York for the UN General Assembly and plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria and other issues including weapons purchases. CAPE TOWN, LILONGWE - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will tour southern Africa from the Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 and will stop in South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, and Angola. (to Oct 02) WASHINGTON D.C. - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States to take part in the UN General Assembly.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 46th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. NEW YORK CITY, NY - World leaders arrive for UNGA General Debate. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to speak in the morning session - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. KABUL - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 LILONGWE – Britain's Prince Harry arrives in Malawi and meets with Malawian President Peter Mutharika.

VIENNA - Austrian National Council election. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan meets with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and business communities before departing for London. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 03 ** DELHI – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit the India (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

BAGHDAD - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iraq (to Oct.08). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 NUR-SULTAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kazakhstan & hold talks with his Kazakh colleague Beibut Atamkulov. (to Oct-9) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13). ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOMBER 11

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 WARSAW - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting

MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOMBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

Also Read: Boris Johnson threatens rebel conservative MPs with snap election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)