Brazil's Bolsonaro to leave hospital on Monday, rest at home

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is ready to leave hospital on Monday and continue his recovery at home after an operation to treat complications from a stab wound, a doctors' statement said.

Bolsonaro was stabbed while campaigning last year and underwent surgery on Sep. 8, making Vice President Hamilton Mourao acting president. The president's spokesman said that Bolsonaro will return to Brasilia on Monday and resume his duties in two days.

