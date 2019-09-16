International Development News
Updated: 16-09-2019 20:25 IST
U.S., Chinese trade deputies seen meeting Friday-U.S. Chamber CEO

U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators are expected to meet on Friday, with senior negotiators likely to meet about a week and a half later, U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue said on Monday, citing a conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Donohue, speaking at a news conference to urge U.S. congressional approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, said that Lighthizer "did indicate that there was some movement in the direction of purchasing of (U.S.) agricultural products and other issues."

