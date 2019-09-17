Italian soldier stabbed in neck at Milan station - reports

An Italian soldier was stabbed in the neck with scissors at Milan station on Tuesday, according to media reports. Some reports also suggest that the man shouted "Allahu Akbar" when police detailed him.

The 34-year old soldier was on duty when he was stabbed 2 times with scissors in Piazza Duca d'Aosta outside the Central Station in Milan, La Repubblica has reported on Tuesday.

It was not immediately ascertained if the attack was terror-related.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.