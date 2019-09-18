Request for sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya, others pending before Delhi govt: Police tells court

The request for sanction to prosecute former-JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and others is pending before the Home Department of the Delhi government, the city police told a court here. The police informed Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana that it has done its part and is now awaiting the decision.

The court reserved its order for 3 pm today for necessary directions in this regard. On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

The court had earlier also directed the police to ask authorities concerned to expedite the process while granting it three weeks to secure the sanction needed to prosecute Kumar and others accused in the case.

