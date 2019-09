It is quite likely that Britain will leave the European Union without a deal at the end of October, Finland's minister for European affairs told EU lawmakers on Wednesday.

"A no-deal Brexit is a quite likely outcome," Tytti Tuppurainen told the EU Parliament in Strasbourg during a debate on Brexit in a largely empty chamber. Finland holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

