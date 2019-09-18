Suicide bomber detonates inside govt building in east Afghanistan: official

Jalalabad, Sep 18 (AFP) A suicide bomber has detonated inside a government building in eastern Afghanistan, a provincial official said Wednesday, with casualties feared in the latest violence to hit the war-torn country.

"Security forces are in the area to rescue the staff" at the electronic identification registration centre in Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province, said provincial spokesman Ataullah Khogyani.

