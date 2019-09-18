HC directs vigilance dept to inform it about progress of Kochi flyover probe

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Vigilance and Corruption Bureau to inform it of the progress in the probe into alleged corruption in the construction of a flyover here during the previous Congress-led UDF rule. Considering the bail applications filed by retired bureaucrat T O Sooraj and three others, arrested by the vigilance sleuths last month, Justice P Ubaid sought to know about the real culprits involved in the corruption in constructing the Palarivattom flyover.

The court wondered whether the flyover, which will be rebuilt after cracks and potholes surfaced within three years of its commissioning, is becoming like "Panchavadi Palam", a 1984 Malayalam political satire film which tells the story of corruption in construction of a bridge in a Kerala village. The court then posted the case to September 24 for further consideration.

Retired PWD secretary Sooraj had moved the high court after the vigilance court in Muvattupuzha refused to grant him bail in the case. The vigilance officials Wednesday informed the high court that the investigation into the case is progressing and there would be more arrests.

Sooraj and three others were arrested on August 30 by the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for alleged corruption in the construction of the flyover. In his bail plea, Sooraj claimed it was the then public works minister V K Ebrahim Kunju who accorded sanction for releasing an interest-free mobilisation advance of Rs 8.25 crore to the contracting company for building the flyover.

The vigilance officials claimed that Sooraj, as PWD secretary, ordered release of the amount as advance payment to the contractor though there was no provision in the agreement executed between the contractor and Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation to grant such advance amount. Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) defended its party leader Ebrahim Kunju, saying there was no evidence against him in connection with the case.

IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikkutty said the party would stand solidly behind Kunju to prove his innocence. The flyover was closed for traffic from May 1 after it started developing cracks within three years of being built.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered a vigilance probe into the construction of the 750-metre-long flyover, which was inaugurated in October 2016. Vigilance sleuths had recently interrogated Kunju, who is also an MLA, in connection with the flyover case.

He has dismissed as 'politically motivated', the charges that he was responsible for the poor quality of the bridge, built when he was the PWD minister. The Kerala government on Monday decided to rebuild the flyover.

The construction of the new bridge will commence by October and the work is expected to be completed in a year's time, the government said. A report submitted by 'Metroman' E Sreedharan had said that the flyover, built at a cost of Rs 42 crore, was supposed to have a 100 year life span.

