Iran to hold annual Gulf drills with 200 Guards frigates -report

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 18-09-2019 22:53 IST
Flag of Iran (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Iran will hold its annual military parade on Sept. 22 in the Gulf with 200 frigates of its elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, Iran Front Page reported on Wednesday, at a time of spiked tension between Tehran and Washington.

"Some 200 IRGC frigates will take part in a parade of military units in the Persian Gulf... on Sept. 22 to mark the beginning of Iran-Iraq in 1980," the IFP cited military sources as saying.

