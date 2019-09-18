Iran to hold annual Gulf drills with 200 Guards frigates -report

Iran will hold its annual military parade on Sept. 22 in the Gulf with 200 frigates of its elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, Iran Front Page reported on Wednesday, at a time of spiked tension between Tehran and Washington.

"Some 200 IRGC frigates will take part in a parade of military units in the Persian Gulf... on Sept. 22 to mark the beginning of Iran-Iraq in 1980," the IFP cited military sources as saying.

Also Read: Iran rules out talks with US

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)