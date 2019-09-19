Mozambique finalizes 2nd Country Programme Framework, signs for 2019-2023

The Ambassador and Resident Representative of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Mozambique to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Amadeu Da Conceição, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, Dazhu Yang signed Mozambique's Country Programme Framework for the period of 2019–2023 on September 18, 2019.

A Country Programme Framework (CPF) is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Mozambique has been an IAEA Member State since 2009. Its 2019–2023 CPF identifies six priority areas:

Nuclear and radiation safety

Food and agriculture

Human health

Water resource management

Marine and coastal environment

Energy planning

