Romania finalizes Country Programme Framework, signs for 2020-25

Rodin Traicu, President, National Commission for Nuclear Activities Control, Dazhu Yang, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, and Horia Grama, President, Nuclear Agency and for Radioactive Waste signed Romania's Country Programme Framework for the period of 2020–2025 on September 18, 2019. A Country Programme Framework is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Romania has been an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Member State since 1957. Its 2020–2025 CPF identifies four priority areas:

Human health

Energy and industry

Nuclear and radiation safety

Food and agriculture

