Yemen's government appoints new c.bank governor in Aden

Yemen's internationally recognized government appointed by presidential decree Ahmed Obaid Al-Fadhli as new governor of the central bank in Aden, state news agency Saba reported on Thursday.

The central bank has split into two rival head offices, reflecting the war between the Saudi-backed government whose central bank head office is in Aden and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement whose central bank head office is in Sanaa.

Two other decrees were issued appointing Mohammed Abdullah Al-Hadhrami as foreign minister and Salem Saleh Bin Braik as finance minister.

