Kiribati considers switching diplomatic ties to China - senior Taiwan official

Reuters Tarawa
Updated: 20-09-2019 10:37 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati is considering switching diplomatic relations to China from Taiwan, a senior Taiwan government official said on Friday, amid Chinese pressure on the remaining nations with ties to the self-ruled island.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and says the democratic island has no right to formal ties with any country.

The official's remarks to Reuters came days after the Solomon Islands cut ties with Taipei, which accused China of trying to influence its presidential and legislative elections in January with diplomatic pressure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Kiribati
