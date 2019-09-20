Custodial death case: Puducherry prison superintendent sent to judicial custody

The superintendent of the Central Prison here surrendered before a court on Friday and was sent to judicial remand in a custodial death case. V Baskaran had moved the Madras High court for anticipatory bail but his petition was rejected on September 17.

Baskaran was named an accused by the CB-CID police in the case related to death of 21-year old Jayamoorthy, arrested in a theft case after he was allegedly beaten up in both the police station and the prison on November 21 last year. A day later, the prisoner complained of breathlessness and was admitted to the government hospital here where he died.

The investigation into the death was entrusted to the CB-CID after the relatives of Jayamoorthy alleged foul play. The CB-CID registered a case against Baskaran, the sub inspector and assistant sub inspector of Bahoor police station and a doctor attached to the central prison.

They all moved the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail but their petitions were rejected. While Baskaran surrendered before the court here on Friday, the other three persons are absconding, police said.

