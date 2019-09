El Salvador and the United States have signed an agreement to cooperate on asylum claims, the U.S. embassy in the Central American country said in a statement on Friday, without giving further details.

Acting U.S. Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan is due to brief reporters about "progress made in the Northern Triangle region," which includes El Salvador, on Friday afternoon.

