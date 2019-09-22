International Development News
Pompeo urges world to resist China's demands to repatriate ethnic Uighurs

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 22-09-2019 20:55 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday called on all countries to resist China's demands to repatriate ethnic Uighurs, saying Beijing's campaign in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang was an "attempt to erase its own citizens."

Pompeo made the remarks during a meeting with the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries. U.N. experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs, and members of other largely Muslim minority groups, have been detained in camps in the remote Xinjiang region.

