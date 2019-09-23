Sudan launches 9-month economic rescue plans-finance minister

Sudan's transitional government will launch in October a 9-month economic rescue plan to stabilize the economy, Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi said on Monday.

The measures will include rationalizing spending and tackling of inflation, Elbadawi said, adding that subsidies for bread or petrol would continue until around June 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)