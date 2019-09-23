International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Sudan launches 9-month economic rescue plans-finance minister

Reuters Khartoum
Updated: 23-09-2019 16:06 IST
Sudan launches 9-month economic rescue plans-finance minister

Image Credit: Pixabay

Sudan's transitional government will launch in October a 9-month economic rescue plan to stabilize the economy, Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi said on Monday.

The measures will include rationalizing spending and tackling of inflation, Elbadawi said, adding that subsidies for bread or petrol would continue until around June 2020.

Also Read: TIFF 2019: Indian delegation promotes governments initiative towards 'ease of filming' in country

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : government Sudan bread
COUNTRY : Sudan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019