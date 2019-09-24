International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week after farm trip canceled -Mnuchin

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 24-09-2019 02:53 IST
U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week after farm trip canceled -Mnuchin

Image Credit: IANS

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that U.S.-China trade talks will resume next week in Washington, adding that the Trump administration requested that Chinese officials cancel a visit to U.S. farming regions.

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters alongside President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, said the cancellation of the farm trip "was purely at our request."

Both Mnuchin and Trump said that China had committed to buy a lot of agricultural goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019