No new deal before compliance with 2015 nuclear pact -Iranian foreign minister

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 24-09-2019 03:52 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran ruled out the possibility of negotiating a new deal with major powers, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday, saying that European partners have failed to fulfill their commitments under a 2015 nuclear pact.

"E3's paralysis in fulfilling their obligations w/o US permission has been clear since May 2018 ... No new deal before compliance w/ current one," Zarif said on Twitter.

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
