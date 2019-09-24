Court admits Shahjahanpur student's interim bail plea

A local court Tuesday admitted the anticipatory bail plea of the law student who has accused Swami Chinmayanand of rape and was herself booked for allegedly trying to extort money from him. The sessions court has summoned all records related to the case on September 26, the student's counsel Anoop Trivedi told reporters.

The BJP leader was arrested on Friday in connection with charges levelled by the student. However, the police had also arrested three other men for allegedly trying to extort money from the former Union minister. The student was also booked on the same charge.

