Advocates would not need police verification to enrol in Maha

Police verification would no longer be necessary for enrolling as advocate, the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa has decided. In place of police verification report, an affidavit about criminal cases, if any, will be sufficient when a law graduate registers himself or herself with the State Bar Council.

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), RSS- affiliated student union, had submitted a memorandum to advocate Parijat Pande, member of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, seeking that requirement of police verification be removed. Pande told PTI on Tuesday that the Bar Council of two states, on September 15, passed a resolution, deciding to do away with the police verification..

