Reuters Cardiff
Updated: 25-09-2019 20:28 IST
Tata Steel reports "incident" at its site in south Wales

Tata Steel said there had been an incident at its site in Port Talbot in South Wales on Wednesday but police said it did not represent a threat to the public. "We can confirm there has been an incident at our Port Talbot site," Tata said on Twitter. "The emergency services are currently on site and a full investigation has been launched."

It did not give any details of what had happened but South Wales Police said it was an isolated incident.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
