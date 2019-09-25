Tata Steel said there had been an incident at its site in Port Talbot in South Wales on Wednesday but police said it did not represent a threat to the public. "We can confirm there has been an incident at our Port Talbot site," Tata said on Twitter. "The emergency services are currently on site and a full investigation has been launched."

It did not give any details of what had happened but South Wales Police said it was an isolated incident.

