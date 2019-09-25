International Development News
United States commits $36 mln to Venezuela humanitarian aid -USAID chief

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 22:43 IST
The United States will be committing $36 million in aid to Venezuela, as part of a United Nations program to provide relief to the country, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Mark Green said on Wednesday.

The U.N. has said it needs $223 million for its programs to serve 2.6 million vulnerable Venezuelans this year, but has raised only a fraction of that amount. The once-prosperous OPEC member is suffering a hyperinflationary economic collapse marked by chronic shortages of food and medicine.

COUNTRY : United States
