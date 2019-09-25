Legal services clinic set up at Tihar jail

The Tihar Prison department, in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Association, has set up a legal services clinic outside one of its jails to provide legal assistance to the family members of inmates, officials said on Wednesday. The clinic was inaugurated on Wednesday by Supreme Curt judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Delhi High Court Chief Justice Dheerubhai Naranbhai Patel in the presence of esteemed judges and other prison authorities.

The legal services clinic outside Central Jail No. 4 aims to provide counsel to the family members of the inmates, explain the pivotal points and would also help the family engage counsels as per their needs, they said. Another important project, OASIS-Centre for learning in Jail No. 4, was also launched wherein inmates will get to continue their basic studies and even higher studies in smart classes with computer lab and library facilities, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)