US News Roundup: Senate votes again to end Trump's border emergency declaration; Minnesota, New Mexico to adopt California vehicle emissions rules

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

After New York visit, looted coffin of ancient Egyptian priest goes home

The gilded coffin of a high-ranking ancient Egyptian priest, which had been buried, looted and illegally sold before going on public display at a New York museum, was returned on Wednesday to Egyptian authorities. The coffin of Nedjemankh, which dates back to the first century B.C., came to New York two years ago by way of a global art underground network before being sold to an unwitting Metropolitan Museum of Art for $4 million, authorities said.

Senate votes again to end Trump's border emergency declaration

The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday for a second time to end the national emergency on the southern border the president declared in February, a move Donald Trump would almost certainly veto if it reached his desk. Trump, with his very first veto, struck down a similar measure that had cleared both the House and Senate in March. Congress was unable to muster the votes to override that veto.

House intelligence committee sets Friday deadline for DoJ information

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee asked the Justice Department on Wednesday to provide it with detailed information about a whistleblower complaint central to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, setting a Friday deadline for the information. The Democratic chairman of the intelligence panel, Representative Adam Schiff, asked for information about investigations, analysis and correspondence related to the complaint between the Justice Department, the White House, Federal Bureau of Investigation and others.

Seeking favors, Trump asked Ukraine president to investigate Biden

President Donald Trump pressed Ukraine's president to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in coordination with the U.S. attorney general and Trump's personal lawyer, according to a summary of a telephone call released by the Trump administration on Wednesday. The official account of the half-hour July call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy laid bare an astonishing exchange of requests, pledges and ingratiation, including some unrelated to Biden.

U.S. judge overturns lobbying conviction of ex-Michael Flynn business partner

A federal judge has overturned a jury verdict convicting a onetime business partner of former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn of illegally lobbying for Turkey. U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ruled that prosecutors failed to show that Bijan Rafiekian knowingly acted as a secret agent for Turkey's government under Ankara's direction or control, and concealed his role from U.S. authorities.

States sue Trump administration over weakened endangered species protections

California and 16 other U.S. states sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over its efforts to weaken protections for endangered species. The suit was filed in federal court in northern California and announced by Attorney General Xavier Becerra at a wildlife area in Davis, California.

GM and UAW union making progress in talks for new labor deal: sources

General Motors Co and the union that represents its 48,000 striking hourly workers in the United States have made progress in talks toward a new labor deal but are grappling with issues over the pay and job security of newer and temporary workers, two people familiar with the talks said on Wednesday. United Auto Workers (UAW) Vice President Terry Dittes told union members in a statement issued late in the day that "all unsettled proposals are now at the Main Table and have been presented to General Motors.

Cuban-American sues American Airlines, Latam Airlines for 'trafficking' in Havana airport

A Miami-based law firm filed a lawsuit on Wednesday on behalf of a Cuban-American who claims to be the rightful owner of Havana's international airport against American Airlines and the Latam Airlines Group for "trafficking" in the property he says the Cuban government stole. The case is one of a slew filed in U.S. courts since the Trump administration in May implemented a long-dormant and controversial law allowing U.S. citizens to sue foreign firms and Cuban entities over their use of properties expropriated after Cuba's 1959 revolution.

Top U.S. spy official threatens to quit if pressured on testimony: Washington Post

The top U.S. spy official threatened to resign over concerns the White House might press him to withhold information from Congress in scheduled testimony on Thursday about a whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Citing unnamed current and former U.S. officials, the Post said acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told the White House he was not willing to stonewall Congress.

Minnesota, New Mexico to adopt California vehicle emissions rules

Minnesota and New Mexico, in a rebuke to the Trump administration, plan to join 10 other states in adopting both of California's tough rules on tailpipe emissions and zero-emission vehicles. The announcements came a week after President Donald Trump said his administration would strip California of the legal ability to regulate vehicle emissions.

