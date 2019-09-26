Man gets death sentence for abducting, killing two people for ransom

A court here on Thursday awarded death sentence to a man in a double murder case. Kaleem and his accomplices abducted two men, Gyan Singh and Rajpal, for ransom and later killed them in December 2011.

Additional District Sessions Judge Rajesh Bhardwaj ordered that the accused be hanged till death. The order, however, would be subject to confirmation by the Allahabad High Court.

Four other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)