CBI court remands IPS officer in custody till Sep 30

A special court on Thursday remanded SMH Mirza in five-day CBI custody on a prayer by the probe agency, following the IPS officer's arrest in the Narada tape case. Special CBI court judge Anupam Mukhopadhyay remanded Mirza in custody till September 30.

Producing him before the court, the agency sought his custody for questioning Mirza in the case. Mirza's counsel said the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has cooperated with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) whenever he has been summoned.

He was the superintendent of police of Burdwan district when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal. In the Narada tapes, which had surfaced ahead of the 2016 West Bengal polls, people resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and Mirza are seen accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

