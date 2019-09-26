International Development News
Hong Kong protesters block roads near stadium where leader Carrie Lam spoke

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 26-09-2019 19:49 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Anti-government protesters blocked roads with iron railings near a stadium where Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam held a public meeting on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if Lam had left.

Police raised a blue flag warning of force if protesters did not disperse, a move commonly followed by tear gas in more than three months of sometimes violent protests. Residents turned on Lam in the talk, criticising her for curbing electoral freedoms, as she began the first "open dialogue" session with the public.

COUNTRY : China
