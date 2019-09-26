International Development News
IMF says Zimbabwe needs to intensify efforts on economic, political fronts

Reuters Harare
Updated: 26-09-2019 20:13 IST
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that Zimbabwe needed to intensify efforts on economic and political fronts, adding that the country faced a steep economic contraction this year.

"Policy actions are urgently needed to tackle the root causes of economic instability and enable private-sector led growth," the IMF, which visited Harare this month to review progress on a staff-monitored programme, said in a statement.

"The key challenge is to contain fiscal spending consistent with non-inflationary financing and tighten monetary policy to stabilise the exchange rate and start rebuilding confidence in the national currency."

