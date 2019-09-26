Man sentenced to 20 yrs jail for raping minor neighbour in Noida

A man was on Thursday sentenced by a local court to 20 years in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl who lived in his neighbourhood here in 2016. The accused was also slapped with a penalty of Rs 42,000 by the District and Sessions Court in Surajpur.

The accused was also held guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by Judge Niranjan Kumar. The girl was staying in Mamoora in Sector 66 of Noida in a rented accommodation with her parents. Her father had gone to their native village while her mother, who works in a private sewing company, was out for duty when the incident took place on October 11, 2016.

"When I returned home around 5.30-6 pm that evening, I heard my daughter screaming for help from inside or house. When I opened the door I found him (the accused neighbour) forcing himself on my daughter," the victim's mother said. "I immediately locked the door from outside and called up the police after which the neighbour was arrested," she said, according to the court order.

The accused has been sentenced to seven years jail for rape, 14 years under the SS/SC Act and 20 years under the POCSO Act , with all terms running concurrent, the judge ordered.

