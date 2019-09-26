International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pentagon to send radar, Patriot missiles to bolster Saudi defenses

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 26-09-2019 23:54 IST
Pentagon to send radar, Patriot missiles to bolster Saudi defenses

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Pentagon said on Thursday it plans to send four radar systems, a battery of Patriot missiles and about two hundred support personnel to bolster Saudi Arabia's defenses after the largest-ever attack on the kingdom's oil facilities this month.

The deployment details clarify the Pentagon's Friday announcement about U.S. plans to deploy more forces to Saudi Arabia after the Sept. 14 attack on the world's biggest crude oil processing facility, which Washington has blamed on Iran.

In a statement, the U.S. military said it was also putting additional capabilities on "prepare to deploy orders," meaning they could be mobilized more quickly in a crisis. These include two additional Patriot missile batteries and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Pentagon chief says emphasized anti-corruption in call with Ukraine counterpart

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019