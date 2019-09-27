Jury rejects insanity defense, convicts Utah man in multiple murder

A Utah man, who claimed to hear voices in his head when he killed six members of his former wife's family in Texas, faces the death penalty after a Houston jury rejected his insanity defense and found him guilty of murder on Thursday, officials said.

District Attorney Kim Ogg in Harris County, Texas announced the verdict against Ronald Lee Haskell, 39, and said in a statement that prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the July 2014 slayings, which included four children. Police said Haskell posed as a FedEx delivery man when he entered the Stay family's suburban Houston home, looking for his former wife, but instead only found his ex-wife's sister and family.

He tied up the family and shot and killed his former sister-in-law Katie Stay, 34 and her husband, Stephen Stay, 39 and their children Bryan, 13, Emily, 9, Rebecca, 7 and Zach, 4, Ogg said in a statement. A fifth child, Cassidy Stay, then 15, was left for dead but survived. Media accounts of the trial say that Cassidy Stay described family members begging for their lives, and she prayed her uncle would not shoot. She survived the head-shot by playing dead, media including NBC News reported.

A forensic psychiatrist testified at the trial that Haskell suffered from a severe mental illness that prevented him from knowing right from wrong, media reported. Prosecutors said that Haskell was motivated by vengeance against the family and not mental illness.

"There was never a reasonable doubt that Haskell meticulously planned and carried out the slaughter of the Stay family," Ogg said in a statement. Prosecutors tried him only on two counts of murder, as part of a strategy to hold other potential charges in abeyance in case there are unforseen legal issues, media reported.

Haskell's attorneys were not available for comment early on Friday. The sentencing phase of the trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

