Thane man gets 2 years in jail for attacking cop

A Thane jail inmate was sentenced to two years imprisonment for assaulting and abusing a policeman while being escorted to court for a hearing, an official said on Friday. Anwar Hussain Abdul Rashid Sheikh (28), a resident of Mumbra serving a 10-year jail sentence, was being taken to a Mumbai court on February 9 last year for another case when he hit a policeman and tore off his uniform, additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale said.

Assistant Sessions Judge Shailendra Tame recently sentenced Sheikh to two years in jail, Hiwrale said, adding that a letter sent to court by Thane jail authorities mentioned several instances of misbehaviour by the inmate. It included an instance where he smuggled drugs into jail after being brought back from a court hearing on August 27, the APP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)