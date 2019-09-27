HC grants interim protection from arrest to Ankiv Baisoya in fake degree case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Ankiv Baisoya, who stepped down as Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president and is facing criminal proceedings for furnishing a fake degree for DU admission, after he disclosed contact details of the person who gave him the forged documents. Justice Suresh Kait granted the interim relief till December 12, the next date of hearing in the matter, Baisoya's lawyers -- Salman Hashmi and Zeeshan Hashmi -- said.

The court had on Thursday asked Baisoya to disclose contact details of the person who gave him the fake degree and marksheet. The court was hearing his plea challenging a trial court decision rejecting his application for anticipatory bail in the case.

Delhi Police had earlier opposed Baisoya's appeal, saying he had not cooperated in the investigation as he did not furnish the contact details of the person who provided him the fake documents. Police had booked Baisoya for the alleged offences of cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint filed by the Delhi University after it came to know about the fake degree.

The matter came to light after Sunny Chillar, who was fielded by the Congress party's student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) for the post of DUSU president, challenged Baisoya's election saying his graduation degree was fake and therefore, his nomination itself becomes void ab-initio. Baisoya had claimed that he had graduated from the Thiruvalluvar University, which had denied the same after a query was posed by DU.

Subsequently, he had resigned from his post on November 15 last after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP's student wing, reportedly asked him to do so. He has also been suspended from the students' outfit till an inquiry into the allegations is completed.

