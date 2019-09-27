Belgian prosecutors end graft inquiry into EU Commission candidate

Belgian prosecutors have closed their corruption inquiry into Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, the country's candidate for the next European Commission, without any charges being laid. "The inquiry has been closed without any consequences. We did not find any crimes," a Brussels prosecution spokeswoman said.

Reynders has been put forward as the next EU justice commissioner, responsible for ensuring rule of law across the bloc, and faces a hearing in the European Parliament on Wednesday. An ex-member of Belgium's intelligence services had accused Reynders of money laundering and corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo, prompting prosecutors to start looking into the matter two weeks ago.

The next Commission, set to be led by Ursula von der Leyen, will take office on Nov. 1, subject to parliamentary approval. It is due to run until 2024.

