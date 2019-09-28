International Development News
CORRECTED-U.S. House committee subpoenas Pompeo for Ukraine documents

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 28-09-2019 02:18 IST
A Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committee issued a subpoena on Friday for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, seeking to compel him to hand over documents concerning contact with the Ukrainian government.

The House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight Committees also scheduled depositions for five State Department officials over the next two weeks, including former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, Ambassador Kurt Volker, the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine, and Ambassador Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

COUNTRY : United States
