DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 30

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

------------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 ** YEREVAN – Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Armenia (to Oct 1). ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Sudan prime minister Abdalla Hamdok at the Elysee Palace. Both leaders will hold a press conference after the meeting - 1500 GMT. MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). CAPE TOWN, LILONGWE - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will tour southern Africa from the Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, and will stop in South Africa, Malawi, Botswana and Angola. (to Oct 02)

TALLINN - Albanian President Ilir Meta visits Estonia (to Oct. 1). PRAGUE - Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne will meet his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis. The two leaders will hold a news conference after their meeting. - 0640 GMT PRAGUE - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Prague on the 30th anniversary of East German refugees being allowed to travel from then-Czechoslovakia to West Germany. Maas will meet Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek to sign a cooperation agreement and hold a joint news conference. - 1245 GMT

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1 ** ROME - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Rome for his first official visit to Italy. ** ROME - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte - 1430 GMT.

** MOSCOW - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte visits Russia (to Oct 5). GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 59th year of independence. CHINA - 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2 ** VATICAN, Vatican City - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Pope Francis on the sidelines of a symposium at the Vatican ** ROME - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio. BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands, for bilateral talks in Berlin. - 1030 GMT

GUINEA – 61st anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International day of non-violence. WASHINGTON, D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Finland President Sauli Niinistö at the White House. JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan meets with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and business communities before departing for London. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3 DELHI – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit India (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 ** HANOI - Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen visits Vietnam.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ** ATHENS - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

GLOBAL - World teachers' day. SAN FRANCISCO – 8th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7 ** JAKARTA - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during a 5-day trip to Asia. MOSCOW - 13th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya.

BAGHDAD - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iraq (to Oct.08). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 ** AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern during a 5-day trip to Asia. NUR-SULTAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kazakhstan & hold talks with his Kazakh colleague Beibut Atamkulov. (to Oct-9)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 ** SYDNEY - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits Australia and meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison (to Oct 11).

GLOBAL - World post day. LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. GLOBAL - World sight day. FIJI – 49th anniversary of independence.

RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13). ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

MAMALLAPURAM, TAMIL NADU, India - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Indian Prime Minister during a two-day long summit in the southern state of Tamil Nadu (to Oct 13). STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 BALI - 17th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 9th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. Poland - Polish Senate election.

Poland - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Sept. 18). LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women.

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – Eight anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – Eight anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – Eight anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4). LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov 17). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26).

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)