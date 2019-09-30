MP man given death penalty for raping, killing girl

A court here on Monday sentenced a man to death for kidnapping, raping and killing a four-year-old girl. Special Judge Savita Singh sentenced Hani Athwal (22) alias Kakku to death after finding him guilty under section 376-A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as 363 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder), District Prosecution Officer Mohammad Akram Sheikh told reporters.

Besides, he was also convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the prosecutor said, adding that 36 witnesses were examined in the case. On October 25 last year, Athwal had kidnapped the girl from Dwarkapuri area after her tuition classes.

He raped the girl, smothered her to death and then disposed of the body in a nullah two days later, Sheikh said, adding that Athwal was known to the family of the girl. Athwal was arrested from Hussain Takri, a religious place, in Jaora in Ratlam district some 175 km from Indore.

A police officer said Athwal had raped and killed a seven-year-old girl in 2013 in Mandsaur district, but was sent to a correctional home for three years as he was a minor at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)