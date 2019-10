Finnish police said on Tuesday that one person had died and 10 had been injured, including the suspect, in a violent incident at a vocational college in Kuopio, in eastern Finland.

"According to updated information, Kuopio's Herman has ten injured, two seriously. There is one dead," police said on their Twitter feed.

