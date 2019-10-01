International Development News
PTI Bettiah
Updated: 01-10-2019 19:54 IST
Two sentenced to 10 years in jail in drugs case

A court here sentenced two persons to 10 years in jail on Tuesday in connection with a drugs case. District Judge Abhimanyu Lal Srivastava also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the two convicts. He also convicted them under Arms Act and sentenced Gabbar Singh and Atul Kumar to two years and one year in jail respectively.

Both the sentences would run concurrently, the court said. According to the FIR, Gabbar Singh and Atul Kumar were arrested last year with 1.25 kg of charas, a loaded pistol and two live cartridges during vehicle checking drive in West Champaran district.

