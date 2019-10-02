Berlin says up to European Commission to examine UK's Brexit offer

The European Commission will examine the latest Brexit proposals outlined by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and will do what it can to get a deal as time is pressing, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"We want to come to an agreement but we are prepared for everything," said Ulrike Demmer when asked about the proposals at a regular government news conference.

