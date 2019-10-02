International Development News
Berlin says up to European Commission to examine UK's Brexit offer

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 02-10-2019 17:44 IST
The European Commission will examine the latest Brexit proposals outlined by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and will do what it can to get a deal as time is pressing, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"We want to come to an agreement but we are prepared for everything," said Ulrike Demmer when asked about the proposals at a regular government news conference.

COUNTRY : Germany
