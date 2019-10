British Brexit proposals on border are basis for talks - Irish minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's last-ditch Brexit offer concerning the Irish border is the basis for discussions but not of an agreement, a junior Irish minister said on Thursday.

"From our perspective, it is not the basis of a deal, but it is certainly the basis for further discussions," junior finance minister Patrick O'Donovan told RTE radio.

"There are some things that we would welcome, but some things we would have an issue with," specifically the prospect of customs checks, he said.

