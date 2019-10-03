Poland monitoring banking sector constantly - finance minister

Poland is monitoring the situation in the banking sector situation constantly and will take action if necessary, Finance Minister Jerzy Kwiecinski said on Thursday.

Kwiecinski added that the Polish banking sector was prepared for the decision of the EU's top court.

The European Union's (EU) top court ruled on Thursday in favour of Polish consumers who took out mortgages in Swiss Francs, allowing them to ask Polish courts to convert their loans into the local currency.

